Breaking: US annual Core PCE inflation rises to 4.9% in December versus 4.8% expected

Despite the headline YoY rate of Core PCE coming in a little hotter than expected for December, the DXY has seen a slight pullback in recent trade, dipping back into the 97.10s from close to 97.40 prior to the data. Some analysts have said this could be a reflection of weaker than expected US Q4 Employment Cost Index data, which was released at the same time as the Core PCE data at 1330GMT. The Index rose 1.0% QoQ last quarter, below expectations for an inflation rate of 1.2% and below Q3's 1.3% rate.

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index , rose to 4.9% YoY in December, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. That was slightly above the consensus forecast for an inflation rate of 4.8% and marked a slight acceleration from November's Core PCE inflation rate of 4.7%. The MoM rate of Core PCE inflation was 0.5% in December, in line with expectations and unchanged from November's inflation rate. Core PCE is the Fed's favoured measure of underlying inflation.

