The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 89.1 in March's final reading from 101 in February, the University of Michigan's latest Surveys of Consumers showed on Friday. This reading came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 90.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Current Economic Conditions Index dropped to 103.7 from 114.8 and the Index of Consumer Expectations fell to 79.7 from 92.1

"The steepest monthly decline was barely larger at -12.7 Index-points in response to the deepening recession in October 2008," noted Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes remain under strong selling pressure after this data. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.2% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were erasing 3.5% and 3.25% respectively.

Key takeaways

"Stabilizing confidence at its month's end level will be difficult given surging unemployment and falling household incomes."

"The extent of additional declines in April will depend on the success in curtailing the spread of the virus and how quickly households receive funds to relieve their financial hardships."

Mitigating the negative impacts on health and finances may curb rising pessimism, but it will not produce optimism."