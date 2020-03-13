The University of Michigan's initial gauge of consumer confidence came out at 95.9, above 95 projected. Current conditions are at 112.5, only marginally down from 114.8 in February. The warning sign comes from the Expectations component, which fell from 92.1 to 85.3 points.

While the data reflects only a moderate fall in sentiment amid the coronavirus crisis, it still reflects a substantial drop.

It is essential to note that the figure will be revised toward the end of the month.

Stocks are holding onto their gains in the immediate aftermath.

This is the first indicator of shoppers after coronavirus became mainstream. The University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for March carried expectations for a drop to 95 from 101 in February.