Breaking: Unconfirmed talks hint at UK PM May resigning tonight

As the political drama in the UK continues to unfold, more rumours of British Prime Minister Theresa May resigning tonight occupy the newswires.

Sky News political editor in the last minutes said that one lawmaker told that the PM would resign tonight. Earlier in the hour, BBC's political editor tweeted out that the situation was getting "very serious," and added that the Interior Minister Javid wanted to have a meeting with May to ask her to remove the second referendum vote requirement.