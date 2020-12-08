British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has announced that they have reached an agreement in principle on all issues in the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement (WA) Joint Committee, as reported by Reuters.

Regarding this development, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said the agreement will ensure the WA is fully operational as of January 1st, including the Northern Irelan Protocol.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the British pound registered impressive gains against its major rivals. The GBP/USD pair rose more than 70 pips in a matter of minutes and was last seen trading modestly higher on the day at 1.3380. Moreover, the EUR/GBP pair erased the majority of its daily gains and is currently up 0.2% at 0.9066.