UK Manufacturing PMI jumps to 49.8 in January.

UK Services PMI rises to 52.9 in January.

The UK manufacturing sector activity rebounded sharply in January, the preliminary report from IHS Markit showed this Friday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to a nine-month high of 49.8 in January versus 48.9 expected and 47.5 – December’s final reading.

Meanwhile, the Flash UK Services Business Activity Index for January came in at a 16-month high of 52.9 versus December’s final readout of 50.0 and 51.0 expected.

FX Implications:

The upbeat UK Preliminary PMIs did little to keep the GBP/USD pair near the new two-week high levels of 1.3165, as the rates quickly reverted to the pre-data release range around 1.3125 region.

The quick retracement in the prices only suggests that the upbeat data failed to kill the rising odds of a Bank of England (BOE) rate cut. The BOE meets next Thursday to decide on its monetary policy decision.

