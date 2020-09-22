Breaking: UK PM Johnson announces new COVID-19 restrictions, GBP/USD edges lower

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that they will be introducing new COVID-19 restriction measures but noted that they will not be returning to a full lockdown as they did in March, as reported by Reuters.

The PM said that they will be dropping the plan to allow people back into the sports stadiums and added that pubs and hospitality venues will be closing at 10 PM from Thursday.

Market reaction

The British pound came under modest bearish pressure following these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up only 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.2821.

Additional takeaways

"Up to 30 people can attend a funeral."

"Tthese rules will only work if people comply."

"These rules will be enforced by tighter penalties."

"Businesses will be fined for breaking the rules."

"I must emphasize that if R does not go below 1, there could be more restrictions."

"We have extra firepower."

"We should assume that the restrictions go on for 6 months unless there is progress."

"We will not let the virus rip nor have a permanent lockdown."

"House will have every opportunity to scrutinise these decisions."

"If we fail to act together now, we will put others at risk and jeopardise our own futures with more drastic action."

"The majority of the UK economy can continue moving forward."