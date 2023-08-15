Share:

The ILO Unemployment Rate in the UK climbed to 4.2% in three months through June, the Office For National Statistics (ONS) reported on Tuesday. This reading followed the 4% reported in May and came in worse than the market expectation of 4%.

Other details of the UK jobs report revealed that Employment Change was -66,000 in the same period, down sharply from +102,000. In the press release, the ONS noted that inactivity due to long-term sickness climbed to a new record high in the survey period.l

Wage inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, was 7.8% in June, compared to 7.5% in May. Average Earnings Including Bonus rose 8.2%, at a much stronger pace than analysts' estimate of 7.3%.

Assessing the UK jobs report, the UK Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP told FXStreet:

"Our jobs market continues to show its strength with employment at near record levels and inactivity down by over 300,000 since the pandemic peak. Combined with falling inflation and our package of reforms to remove barriers to work, we are on the right path to drive down household costs and grow our economy."

Market reaction

With the immediate market reaction, Pound Sterling managed to find demand with investors reacting to strong wage inflation readings. As of writing, GBP/USD was up 0.25% on the day at 1.2712.