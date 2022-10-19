- UK CPI climbs to 10.1% YoY in September vs. 10.0% expected.
- Monthly UK CPI arrives at 0.5% in September vs. 0.4% expected.
- GBP/USD falls to test 1.1300 on upbeat UK CPIs.
The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at 10.1% in September when compared to 9.9% booked in August while outpacing estimates of a 10.0% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday. The index surged to its highest level since 1982.
Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose to 6.5% YoY last month versus 6.3% seen in August, beating the forecasts of 6.4%.
The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices accelerated by 0.5% in September vs. 0.4% expectations and 0.5% previous.
The UK Retail Price Index for September arrived at 0.7% MoM and 12.6% YoY, above estimates across the time horizon.
FX implications
In an initial reaction to the UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD pair eroded nearly 20 pips to test 1.1300 once again.
The pair was last seen trading at 1.1299, down 0.17% on the day. The US dollar extends recovery in the early European morning.
Why UK inflation matters to traders?
The Bank of England (BOE) is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops to 1.1300 on hot UK inflation
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure to test 1.1300 on a hotter UK inflation release. The UK CPI data puts the BOE in a tough spot following the government's fiscal and political fiasco. A mixed market mood and the US dollar rebound weigh on the pair.
EUR/USD drops from 0.9880, upside remain favored amid hawkish ECB bets
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed selling pressure after multiple failed attempts of overstepping the critical hurdle of 0.9880. The asset has not turned bearish yet as the risk profile is extremely cheerful.
Gold snaps two-day winning steak around mid-$1,600s as DXY traces firmer yields
Gold price renews its intraday low around $1,645 while diverging from the early-week rebound heading into the European session on Wednesday. Tahe precious metal justifies the US dollar’s latest upswing amid a sluggish session and light calendar.
Bitcoin price to provide a buying opportunity before rallying to $20,500
Bitcoin price is moving slowly as volatility seems to have disappeared after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) print on October 13. Since then, BTC has been attempting to rally higher but is blocked by a resistance level.
Where inflation stands and what to expect, overview of 8 major currencies Premium
Five out of eight major currencies face inflation reports this week. With accelerating costs and rising rates, every publication makes a difference to currencies. Here is the state of inflation and currencies in a busy week.