Breaking: Turkish central bank hikes policy rate by 475 basis points to 15%

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced on Thursday that it raised its policy (one-week repo) rate by 475 basis points to 15% from 10.25%. This reading matched the market expectation.

In its policy statement, the CBRT noted that the tightness of the monetary policy will be decisively sustained until a permanent fall in inflation is witnessed.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the USD/TRY declined sharply to its lowest level since late September at 7.5110 but rebounded modestly. As of writing, the pair was down 1.75% on the day at 7.57.

Additional takeaways from policy statement via Reuters

"CBRT aims to reverse dollarization trend."

"CBRT aims to reverse the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves and the perpetual decline in financing costs."

"Funding will be provided through the one-week repo rate, which will be the main policy tool."

"One week repo the only indicator for the monetary stance."

"Will implement a transparent and strong monetary tightening in order to eliminate risks to the inflation outlook."

"Increase in inflation is due to the recent exchange rate volatility, assessed to be temporary."