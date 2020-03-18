Breaking: Trading in US stocks halted as S&P 500 hits 7% down limit

Trading in US stocks came to a halt for 15 minutes on Wednesday as the S&P 500 hit the level-one circuit breaker, which is located 7% below Tuesday's closing level.

When trading got suspended, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.82% on the day and the Nasdaq Composite was erasing 5.35%.

Among the 11 major S%P 500 sectors, the Energy Index was down 12.2% as the worst-performer, the Industrial Index was down 10.93% and the Financial Index was erasing 9.56%.