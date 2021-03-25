Breaking: Suez canal could be blocked for weeks according to salvage company-Reuters

The Suez canal may be blocked for weeks Reuters reports citing the CEO of one of the salvage companies working to free the ship causing the blockade.

"We can't exclude it might take weeks, depending on the situation," Peter Berdowski, CEO of Dutch company Boskalis which is trying to free the ship, told the Dutch television programme "Nieuwsuur"-Reuters.

Reuters also quotes the salvage company as saying the stuck ship is like a beached whale.

Market reaction

Oil prices are lower at $59.08 as a strong dollar offsets possible gains. Equity markets are lower apart from the Nasdaq. The Dow is down 0.45, S&P down 0.15% but the Nasdaq is up 0.2%. Earlier the dollar breached 1.18 and is just holding onto that handle for now.

Maersk shares, one of the worlds largest shipping companies, are down 2% in Denmark.

