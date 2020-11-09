Breaking: S&P 500 soars to all-time high on coronavirus vaccine optimism

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) surged to a fresh record high on Monday after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was "more than 90% effective." As of writing, the SPX was up 3.75% on a daily basis at 3,640.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also hit a new all-time high and is currently gaining 5.3% at 29,823. Finally, the Nasdaq Composite is rising 0.8% at 11,979.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is rising more than 16% on soaring crude oil prices. Moreover, the Financials Index gains more than 8% on the back of a more-than-13% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield.

Related articles

Breaking: Pfizer says covid vaccine 90% effective, markets jump, dollar falls.

S&P 500 futures hit record high on coronavirus vaccine hopes.

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro jumps toward 1.19 as coronavirus vaccine within reach per Pfizer, levels.

S&P 500 chart (daily)