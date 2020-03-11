Breaking: S&P 500 prints in official bearish territory

The S&P 500 has fallen to a low of 2707, the mark where the index completed a 20% correction from the all-time highs, the value of a percentage decline which is termed as an official bear trend.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index touched below the thresholds that will have put the indexes into bear-market territory on a daily close there, meaning that the longest bull market in history could be about to come to an official end.

The S&P 500 touched a low at 2,707.32 in the final hour of trade on Wednesday before bouncing sharply to 2757 and the Nasdaq Composite Index also briefly traded in a bear market, touching below 7,853.74 and traded at a Wednesday low of 7,850.95.

The declines in the benchmarks come on the same day that the World Health Organization finally declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic which has now infected more than 121,000 people and claimed more than 4,300 lives world-wide.

S&P 500 monthly chart