Breaking: S&P 500 Futures rise to record high above 3,400

- S&P 500 Futures cross February’s record top of 3,397.50.
- Friday’s upbeat US data helped Wall Street to keep the gains.
- Vaccine hopes, receding virus numbers favor the bulls to extend the longest run-up of 2020.
- Jackson Hole Symposium becomes the key event to watch.
S&P 500 Futures stay on the front-foot while taking the bids near 3,400.38, up 0.23% on a day, during the early Monday. In doing so, the risk barometer crosses February month’s record top near 3,397 to mark the fresh all-time high of 3,401.12. Although macros are mostly quiet, together with the economic calendar, hopes of coronavirus (COVID-) vaccine seems to help the equity benchmark follow Friday’s Wall Street gains.
Earlier during the day, US President Donald Trump announced that the convalescent plasma has been authorized to treat COVID-19. The news boosts the American efforts to tame the pandemic and renews optimism that the world’s largest economy will soon overcome the deadly virus. The latest virus figures from the US have been gradually weak but markets blame low testing for the same.
Other than the vaccine hopes, a lack of major data/events also helps market players to keep Friday’s risk-on sentiment intact. Upbeat figures of US PMIs and Existing Home Sales propelled the American equities during the last week’s end. As a result, S&P 500 Futures marked the fourth consecutive weekly gain, its longer run-up in the year 2020.
Additionally, news concerning the Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s offer of no new taxes for people earning below $400,000 also helps the bulls as markets feared no incentives from Joe Biden earlier.
Other than the S&P 500 Futures, stocks in Asia-Pacific also portray traders’ optimism whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop one basis point (bp) to 0.63% by the press time.
Moving on, traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts and the second-tier data for intermediate moves ahead of the key Jackson Hole Symposium, important days are Thursday and Friday. Although global policymakers are likely to remain dovish amid the pandemic, markets are interested to hear about the extra stimulus.
Also read: S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Stimulus hopes are keeping the tide from turning
