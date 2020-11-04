Breaking: Risk of a contested election just got a boost

Policy Editor @BBCNewsnight has just tweeted that officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan say that counting mail ballots could take until 6th November.
Strap yourselves in folks: officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan say that counting mail ballots could take until 6th November.#Election2020 #ElectionDay— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 4, 2020
Polls have closed in 16 more states in recent trade but there is a keen focus on Pennsylvania.
Florida and Pennsylvania are a toss-up and crucial for the race
Biden calls Pennsylvania the cornerstone to the path to the White House and to block the way for Trump to win the election.
Pennsylvania has a slow counting system as they couldn't open a ballot until 7 am US time today when polls closed.
But a Biden win means it would be impossible for Trump to win and it has a high chance of being contested the longer it takes to count the mail-in ballots.
It is risk-off out there which is notable in forex through AUD/JPY especially:
