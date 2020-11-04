Breaking: Risk-FX dumping as US election race tightens

Donald Trump is leading the popular vote by almost a million votes right now and risk-fx doesn't like the smell of it.

Trump is also pulling ahead in Florida, with 300,000 more votes than Joe Biden with 93% of votes counted.

Additionally, Breaking: Risk of a contested election just got a boost.

And now, Trump's odds on Smarkets reflect 65% chance of winning the election, vs Biden at 36%.

The dollar has spiked and the higher beta currencies, such as the Aussie, are dumping.

A popular means to measure the risk appetite in the forex market is via the AUD/JPY cross for the appeal of the safe-haven yen.

The Treasury 30-year bond yield dropped as much as 11 basis points in the moves and the euro has dropped to a critical support structure:

This is exposing EUR/JPY to the downside with ''Scenario-1'' playing out in the following scenario analysis: