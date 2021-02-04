Breaking: Reports that Ant Group is to spin off consumer credit operations to revive IPO

Reuters is reporting that China's Ant Group is to spin off its consumer credit data operations. Ant Group, part of Alibaba (BABA) was due to IPO in late 2020 but the IPO was suspended at the last minute. Jack Ma, Alibaba founder, had criticised Chinese regulators in October which reportedly did not help Ant Groups IPO plans. Jack Ma stepped out of public view before reappearing in January.
Market reaction
Shares in Alibaba (BABA) rose by over $6 in pre-market trading on Thursday to $270. Alibaba shares have had a strong start to 2021 with strong earnings reported.
