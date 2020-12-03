Breaking: Pfizer cut covid vaccine rollout target on supply-chain obstacles, risk-off

Pfizer cut covid vaccine rollout target on supply-chain obstacles, and markets are dropping in risk-off.

The Wall Street Journal has stated that the company had hoped to roll out 100 million vaccines world-wide by the end of the year.

This has now been reduced to 50 million, according to the article.

However, the company still expects over 1bln doses rolled out in 2021.

"Scaling up the raw material supply chain took longer than expected," a company spokeswoman said. "And it's important to highlight that the outcome of the clinical trial was somewhat later than the initial projection."

This blow for risk appetite comes just as the 1.5 million mark for Covid-19 deaths has been crossed.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate is just one of the vaccines that the FDA will make a decision about on December 10.

It will be followed by the Moderna vaccine, which the FDA will make a decision about on December 17.

S&P500 slides