Pfizer BioNTech announced on Wednesday the results of its Phase 3 trial for adolescents aged 12 to 15 for its covid 19 vaccine. The results showed 100% effectiveness in the trial with robust antibody responses.
Pfizer and BioNTech are to submit the results of the Phase 3 trial to the US FDA and European Medicines Agency as soon as possible to get authorization for emergency use.
"We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year."
Market Reaction
Shares in Pfizer are trading at $36.38, up 0.8% in Wednesday's pre-market.
BioNTech shares are trading at $107.19, up 2.6%.
