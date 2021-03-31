Pfizer BioNTech announced on Wednesday the results of its Phase 3 trial for adolescents aged 12 to 15 for its covid 19 vaccine. The results showed 100% effectiveness in the trial with robust antibody responses.

Pfizer and BioNTech are to submit the results of the Phase 3 trial to the US FDA and European Medicines Agency as soon as possible to get authorization for emergency use.

"We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year."

Market Reaction

Shares in Pfizer are trading at $36.38, up 0.8% in Wednesday's pre-market.

BioNTech shares are trading at $107.19, up 2.6%.

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.