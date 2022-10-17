Statistics New Zealand has released the third quarter Consumer Price Index inflation data as follows:

New Zealand CPI (Q/Q) Q3 2.2% (est 1.5%; prev 1.7%) - CPI (Y/Y) Q3 7.2% (est 6.5%; prev 7.3%)

NZD/USD has bolted to the upside for fresh highs on the day:

There was a lot of room for the headline CPI number to surprise on the upside or the downside which was reflected in the range of expectations for this morning’s data, from a low of 6.3% YoY to a high of 7.0% YoY (with the median estimate being 6.5%).

The data can support the prospects of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and this support the bird for the foreseeable future.

The weekly template remains bullish for the day ahead but there are longs all the way from Asia and thus pullbacks onto them to be wary of. However, the data should keep them protected for the day ahead.

About NZ Consumer Price Index

With the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) inflation target being around the midpoint of 2%, Statistics New Zealand’s quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) publication is of high significance. The trend in consumer prices tends to influence RBNZ’s interest rates decision, which in turn, heavily impacts the NZD valuation. Acceleration in inflation could lead to faster tightening of the rates by the RBNZ and vice-versa. Actual figures beating forecasts render NZD bullish.