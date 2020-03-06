Breaking: Non-Farm Payrolls jump 273K, USD rises

The US economy gained 273,000 jobs, far above expectations. Wages are up 0.3% monthly, and 3% yearly, as expected

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in February. The participation rate is 63.4%. There is no coronavirus impact seen in the data, says the BLS.

Upward revisions added 85,000 jobs than previously reported in January and December. The 2020 census triggered the hiring of only 7,000 workers, a minor impact.

All in all, it is a superb report.

Is it sufficient to change the dollar's course and move it higher? At least in the short term, it seems so.

The US dollar is up in response with EUR/USD dropping toward 1.1320. GBP/USD is around 1.30 and USD/JPY is bouncing from 105.

The US was expected to report an increase of 175,000 jobs in February, down from 225,000 in January. Average Hourly Earnings carried expectations for an increase of 0.3% monthly and 3% yearly. The Unemployment Rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 3.6%, near the multi-decade low.

Earlier this week, ADP's private-sector report showed an increase of 183,000 jobs and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI's employment component pointed to accelerated hiring in America's largest sector.

The US dollar was on the back foot ahead of the publication. Fears that coronavirus spreads in the US have gripped financial markets. Bond markets are pricing another double-dose rate cut from the Federal Reserve on March 18.