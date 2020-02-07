The US economy has gained 225,000 jobs in January, above official expectations but not far above real ones. Wages are up only 0.2% monthly and 3.1% yearly. The jobless rate is up 3.6%. The underemployment rate, U-6, is up to 6.9%.
Annual revisions lower the total by around 500,000. 12,000 Manufacturing jobs are lost. The private sector has gained 206,000 positions, lower than ADP's 291,000.
The US dollar is edging higher but not going anywhere fast. It is resuming its retreat from the highs.
-- more to come
See all the Non-Farm Payrolls updates
Here is how the move looks on the 15-minute EUR/USD chart:
The economic calendar is showing that economists expect an increase of 160,000 jobs in January – but real estimates have risen after a winning streak of strong figures. ISM's Purchasing Managers' Indexes exceeded projections and most importantly, ADP's private-sector employment data smashed forecasts with a leap of 291,000 positions.
Average Hourly Earnings were predicted to advance by 0.3% monthly and 3% yearly after disappointing in December.
The US dollar has been on a tear in recent days due to the data and also as yields rose amid a step back in coronavirus fears. EUR/USD has hit the lowest since October below 1.0950, GBP/USD has neared 1.29, a new 2020 low, and USD/JPY has flirted with 110.
