The US economy gained 164K, wages are up 0.3% MoM, 3.2% YoY. Revisions knock 32K off the total. The unemployment rate remains at 3.7%.
All in all, the report mostly met expectations. The jobs are bang on expectations, wages are upbeat, while the downward revisions are downbeat. Average hours worked per week stand at 34.3.
The U-6 underemployment rate has dropped from 7.2% to 7%. The participation rate has advanced from 62.9% to 63%. These background figures are encouraging.
The US dollar has initially risen but has failed to rally. Here are the moves on the EUR/USD 15-minute chart. The pair dropped below 1.1100 before recapturing it and falling again. The moves are mimicked in other currency pairs.
Follow all the Non-Farm Payrolls updates live
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) was expected to report an increase of 164,000 jobs in July, down from 224,000 in the initial report for June. Average Hourly Earnings were projected to rise by 0.2% on a monthly basis and 3.2% year on year.
The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates earlier this week but signaled that further immediate stimulus is unnecessary. Nevertheless, the Fed is data-dependent and is watching the data closely for the next moves.
The bank is also influenced by trade. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on China has drawn attention and raised expectations for the central bank to reduce rates as early as September.
The US dollar has been stable ahead of the release after losing some ground alongside falling bond-yields after Trump's surprise move.
