Breaking: NFP misses with 130K, but high wages – USD falls

The US economy has gained only 130K positions in August, below 158K expected. Average hourly earnings increased by 0.4% better than expected, Annually, salaries are up 3.2%, as expected. . 20K dropped according to revisions. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7% as expected. The average workweek rises to 34.4 as expected.
The US dollar is a tad lower on the news. EUR/USD advanced to 1.1040, GBP/USD is above 1.2300, and USD/JPY dropped below 107. Movements are minimal.
The US was expected to report an increase of 158,000 jobs in August after 164,000 in July (before revisions). Average hourly earnings were projected to increase by 0.3% MoM – repeating July's rise – and 3.1% YoY.
Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, will speak later today in Zurich. He may comment on the figures and may also provide clues toward the outcome of the Fed's critical decision. His appearance is the last from the any Fed official until the September 18 decision.
Markets have been upbeat ahead of the publication amid optimism related to trade talks. The US and China agreed to resume high-level negotiations in October.
