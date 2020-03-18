Breaking: New Zealand Q4 GDP: 0.5% QoQ (expected 0.5%, prior 0.7%)

New Zealand's annual average prod-based Gross domestic Product arrived as +2.3 pct in the fourth quarter vs a year ago (Reuters poll +2.2 pct).
Key notes
Q4 s/adj expenditure-based GDP +0.2 pct on previous quarter (Reuters poll +0.6 pct).
Q4 s/adj production based GDP +1.8 pct on same qtr year ago (Reuters poll +1.8 pct).
Q4 s/adj production based GDP +0.5 pct on previous quarter (Reuters poll +0.5 pct).
NZD/USD consolidates post date near 2009 lows
NZD/USD sits tight on the data, crippled by dollar demand. Overnight, NZD/USD dropped -3.4% with a low of 0.5696 – the lowest since 2009. Markets are expecting the RBNZ to conduct large-scale asset purchases, (QE).
"We think RBNZ QE in the ballpark of $15-20bn per annum will be needed to soothe the market and ease funding costs. This is consistent with the pace of QE seen in the US during QE3 post-GFC. If anything, more stimulus than this could be needed, given the simultaneous global fiscal blowouts that look to be in train,"
analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Editor's notes
Q4 GDP expected to slip to 1.8% y/y, 0.5% q/q. Reserve Bank of New Zealand reduced its base rate 75 basis points to 0.25% on March 15. Government to spend the equivalent of 4% of GDP on economic stimulus fighting virus slowdown.
Description
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by New Zealand. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of New Zealand economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the NZD.
