Breaking: New Zealand Q4 GDP: 0.5% QoQ (expected 0.5%, prior 0.7%)

New Zealand's annual average prod-based Gross domestic Product arrived as +2.3 pct in the fourth quarter vs a year ago (Reuters poll +2.2 pct).

Q4 s/adj expenditure-based GDP +0.2 pct on previous quarter (Reuters poll +0.6 pct).

Q4 s/adj production based GDP +1.8 pct on same qtr year ago (Reuters poll +1.8 pct).

Q4 s/adj production based GDP +0.5 pct on previous quarter (Reuters poll +0.5 pct).

NZD/USD consolidates post date near 2009 lows

NZD/USD sits tight on the data, crippled by dollar demand. Overnight, NZD/USD dropped -3.4% with a low of 0.5696 – the lowest since 2009. Markets are expecting the RBNZ to conduct large-scale asset purchases, (QE).

"We think RBNZ QE in the ballpark of $15-20bn per annum will be needed to soothe the market and ease funding costs. This is consistent with the pace of QE seen in the US during QE3 post-GFC. If anything, more stimulus than this could be needed, given the simultaneous global fiscal blowouts that look to be in train,"

analysts at ANZ Bank explained.

Q4 GDP expected to slip to 1.8% y/y, 0.5% q/q. Reserve Bank of New Zealand reduced its base rate 75 basis points to 0.25% on March 15. Government to spend the equivalent of 4% of GDP on economic stimulus fighting virus slowdown.

