New Zealand's (NZ) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank 1.6% in the first three months (Q1) of 2020 vs. -1% expected and +0.5% booked in the Q4 2019, according to the latest data published by the Statistics NZ on Thursday.

On an annualized basis, the NZ economy unexpectedly contracted 0.2%% in Q1 vs. +0.3% expected and +1.8% seen in the previous quarter.

About NZ GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by New Zealand. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of New Zealand economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the NZD.