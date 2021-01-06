Breaking: NBC and CBS projects Democrat Jon Ossoff to win Senate runoff race in Georgia

After notable twists and turns, Democrats are set to dominate the Senate. As per the latest projections from NBC and CBS, conveyed by Bloomberg, Democrats will take control the U.S. Senate for the first time in six years after media executive Jon Ossoff ousted Republican David Perdue in Georgia.
Data from Edison Research suggets that Democratic challenger Ossoff has 50.3% and Republican incumbent perdue has 49.7% with 98% of the expected vote in. Ossoff now leads by 24,859 votes, per the details.
"Ossoff’s victory splits the Senate 50-50 between the two parties but tips the power in the chamber to Democrats because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote. Raphael Warnock earlier was projected to defeat Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s other runoff election," said Bloomberg News.
Elsewhere, US President Donald Trump tried to placate the mob of supporters, via a twitter video if him, to go home while also terming the election as stolen. Further, chatters swirled that a Congresswoman prepares for Trump's impeachment after his supporters stormed Capitol Hill, nothing official yet.
Market implications
As the news was already priced in during the day and Wall Street was closed for Wednesday by the press time, market reaction to the key update seems muted. However, risk barometer in Asia, AUD/USD, remains upbeat around 0.7800, near 34 month high, by press time.
Read: AUD/USD flirts with 0.7800 after US showdown probed 34-month top
