Breaking: McConnell says leaders have tentative accord on stimulus bill

''As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own. Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way'', Senate Majority Mitch McConnel has tweeted.

BREAKING: As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own.



Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 20, 2020

''The four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement," he has added.

Fox News's, Chad Pergram, reports that it is told that the paperwork for the COVID bill will still take a while to wrap up. Maybe “hours.”

1) Fox is told that the paperwork for the COVID bill will still take a while to wrap up. Maybe “hours.”



However, a meeting of the Rules Committee, is not set. That’s the signal to watch that the House is ready to move. The COVID bill must go through the Rules Committee. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 20, 2020

Under normal circumstances, the news should be positive for markets whereby a long-awaited stimulus deal could be in reach while Moderna’s vaccine has started shipping today to sites across the US.

COVID mutation risks dominating the wires

However, while an agreement is in reach, lawmakers are yet to receive anything concrete, therefore, it’s possible that disagreements could arise again today and delay progress.

Markets are well aware of that has it has happened repeatedly over months of talks.

Moreover, Lawmakers face a deadline of 12:01 a.m. ET Monday to avert a government shutdown.

Also, bulls will only be cautiously optimistic considering how the United Kingdom has identified a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

The Chart of the Week: No gift from Santa this year for GBP/USD bulls