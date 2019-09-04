UK MPs Vote 298– 56 In Favour of early election.

UK Lawmakers reject the motion to hold a general election.

Earlier today, British lawmakers had passed a bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit, which was yet another blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who subsequently called for an election on Tuesday, October 15.

Following the defeat, PM Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the Government can't function when Parliament is passing laws "that destroy the ability of government to negotiate." Therefore, he says, a new election is necessary.

I don't want an election, the public does not want an election, the country doesn't want the election. But this house has left no other option than letting the public decide who they want as Prime Minister.

UK lawmakers had been voting on whether to hold an early election where at least 434 UK lawmakers were needed to vote in favour of early election for it to go ahead - however, the motion was rejected.