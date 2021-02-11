Breaking: Kraft Heinz (KHC) announces results, beats analyst expectations

Kraft Heinz (KHC) announced strong results on Thursday beating analyst expectations on EPS and sales. EPS for Q4 2020 came in at $0.80 against analysts' expectations of $0.74. Sales for Q4 were $6.94 billion ahead of analyst expectation of $6.82 billion. Kraft Heinz also announced plans to sell its nut division to Hormel Foods for $3.35 billion. The deal is expected to close in H1 2021. The deal includes the Planters brand.

Market reaction

Shares in Kraft Heinz are trading at $34.60, a gain of 2% during Thursday's pre-market session. Shares in Kraft Heinz have long been a thorn in the side of legendary investor Warren Buffet who holds a substantial stake in the business. KHC shares have underperformed the broader market substantially over recent years. The legendary investor has previously admitted he overpaid for Kraft Heinz.

