Breaking: ISM Manufacturing PMI retreats to 57.5, EUR/USD touches 1.2000

The ISM's Manufacturing PMI in November declined to 57.5 in November from 59.3 and fell short of analysts' estimate of 58.

Further details of the publication revealed that the New Orders Index declined to 65.1 from 67.9 in October and the Employment Index slumped to 48.4 from 53.2.

Commenting on the report, “Manufacturing performed well for the sixth straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering growth but at slower rates compared to October," said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. "Labor market difficulties, both current and anticipated, at panelists’ companies and their suppliers will continue to dampen the manufacturing economy until the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis ends."

Market reaction

Despite the disappointing reading, the greenback remains under pressure with the US Dollar Index losing 0.25% on the day at 91.63. Supported by the broad-based USD weakness, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.6% on the day at 1.2000.

