Breaking: ISM Manufacturing PMI drops to 41.5 in April vs. 36.9 expected

The economic activity in the US' manufacturing sector contracted at a strong pace in April with the Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) plummeting to 41.5 from 49.1. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 36.9.

Further details of the publication showed that the Employment Index slumped to 27.5 from 43.8 and the New Orders Index plunged to 27.1 from 42.2.

Assessing the data, “Comments from the panel were strongly negative (three negative comments for every one positive comment) regarding the near-term outlook, with sentiment clearly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and continuing energy market recession," said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

Market reaction

This data had little to no impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's main indexes were erasing between 1.2% and 2.1% on the day.