Breaking: Gold prices crashes below $1,500 amid coronavirus-linked financial distress

Gold prices have tumbled down below $1,500, as markets are suffering a general sell-off. Distress is reaching even the safe-haven precious metal. The Federal Reserve slashed rates all the way to zero and introduced a new bond-buying scheme, albeit to no avail – markets remain under pressure.

XAU/USD is down over $200 from the peak above $1,700 it hit early last week. The Relative Strength Index is showing oversold conditions, pointing to a potential recovery.

Here is how the recent moves look on the graph.

More: Gold Price Analysis: Remains under pressure below $1550 after central banks surprise