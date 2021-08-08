Breaking: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears aim for fresh yearly low under $1,700 on strong USD

Gold drops to fresh low since March, bouncing off recently flashed multi-day low of $1,687 to $1,707 amid early Monday morning in Asia, marking over 3.0% loss.

The yellow metal bears the burden of the US dollar strength while refreshing the multi-day low. Also acting as the key catalyst could be the metal’s technical breakdown of a multi-day-old rising trend line as well as a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since March 18.

It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains firm around 92.78, up 0.55% intraday, after rising the most in 13 days on Friday. The greenback gauge cheered strong US employment data on Friday to regain the upside momentum.

As per the latest release, the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jumped 943K versus 938K prior (revised from 850K), also crossing the market expectations of 870K. Further, the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.4% from 5.9% in June and the Labor Force Participation Rate improved modestly to 61.7%.

It should be noted that the weekend deadlock over the US stimulus package and geopolitical concerns over the Taliban and North Korea also put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar.

Furthermore, the covid woes and indecision over the Fed’s next move act as extra catalysts that back the risk-off mood.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.25% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.30% after declining the most in five months on Friday.

Moving on, China inflation numbers for July may offer intermediate direction to gold sellers but major attention will be given to the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

Gold stays below the previous support line from March 2020, suggesting further weakness towards a horizontal area comprising a yearly low near $1,676.

However, any further downside will be challenged by the oversold RSI conditions, which if ignored could drag the quote to March 2020 high near $1,645.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback remains less important until the quote stays below the support-turned-resistance line near $1,753.

It’s worth observing that the bulls remain less convinced before gold prices regain above the 200-DMA level of $1,817.

Gold: Daily Chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1704
Today Daily Change -59.22
Today Daily Change % -3.36%
Today daily open 1763.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1808.44
Daily SMA50 1818.98
Daily SMA100 1804.42
Daily SMA200 1818.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1805.36
Previous Daily Low 1758.79
Previous Weekly High 1831.81
Previous Weekly Low 1758.79
Previous Monthly High 1834.17
Previous Monthly Low 1765.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1776.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1787.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 1746.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 1729.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 1699.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1792.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 1822.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 1839.36

 

EUR/USD: Bears battle four-month-old support near 1.1750

EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1755, teasing the previous month's low flashed on Friday, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair dropped heavily the previous day after breaking a nine-month-long support line.

GBP/USD: Near-term weakness amid dollar's demand

The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.3870, down amid the renewed dollar's demand following an upbeat US employment report. UK macroeconomic data indicate that economic progress continues post-reopening. GBP/USD could extend its decline in the near-term, but buyers could reappear on dips.

Shiba Inu price kick-starts its 55% upswing, more gains on the horizon

Shiba Inu price has witnessed a massive expansion after consolidating for roughly two weeks. Although this rally was exponential, it has more room to move higher. Investors can expect a short-term consolidation or a minor pullback before SHIB tags its intended target.

US prices back to center stage in the week ahead

The main contours of the investment climate have not changed. The evolution of the virus is seeing the re-introduction of social restrictions, extending lockdowns (e.g., Sydney), and prolonging formal emergencies (Japan).

