- Gold extends Friday’s south-run to refresh yearly low.
- US Dollar remains firmer amid downbeat stock futures, firmer Treasury yields.
- US jobs report favor bears, stimulus talks, covid updates adds to the woes.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,750 on NFP-inspired USD strength
Gold drops to fresh low since March, bouncing off recently flashed multi-day low of $1,687 to $1,707 amid early Monday morning in Asia, marking over 3.0% loss.
The yellow metal bears the burden of the US dollar strength while refreshing the multi-day low. Also acting as the key catalyst could be the metal’s technical breakdown of a multi-day-old rising trend line as well as a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since March 18.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains firm around 92.78, up 0.55% intraday, after rising the most in 13 days on Friday. The greenback gauge cheered strong US employment data on Friday to regain the upside momentum.
As per the latest release, the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jumped 943K versus 938K prior (revised from 850K), also crossing the market expectations of 870K. Further, the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.4% from 5.9% in June and the Labor Force Participation Rate improved modestly to 61.7%.
It should be noted that the weekend deadlock over the US stimulus package and geopolitical concerns over the Taliban and North Korea also put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar.
Furthermore, the covid woes and indecision over the Fed’s next move act as extra catalysts that back the risk-off mood.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.25% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 1.30% after declining the most in five months on Friday.
Moving on, China inflation numbers for July may offer intermediate direction to gold sellers but major attention will be given to the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Gold stays below the previous support line from March 2020, suggesting further weakness towards a horizontal area comprising a yearly low near $1,676.
However, any further downside will be challenged by the oversold RSI conditions, which if ignored could drag the quote to March 2020 high near $1,645.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback remains less important until the quote stays below the support-turned-resistance line near $1,753.
It’s worth observing that the bulls remain less convinced before gold prices regain above the 200-DMA level of $1,817.
Gold: Daily Chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1704
|Today Daily Change
|-59.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.36%
|Today daily open
|1763.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1808.44
|Daily SMA50
|1818.98
|Daily SMA100
|1804.42
|Daily SMA200
|1818.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1805.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1758.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|1758.79
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1787.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1746.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1729.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1699.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1792.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1822.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1839.36
