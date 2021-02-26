Breaking: Gold melts below $1,750, lowest in 8 months amid high Treasury yields

Gold (XAU/USD) has been extending its downfall as elevated bond yields make the precious metal – which provides no returns – less attractive.
According to the charts, gold is changing hands at the lowest levels since late June 2020 – the lowest in eight months.
The Relative Strength Index on the daily chart is still above 30, thus outside oversold conditions and allows for further fall. XAU/USD recently saw a "death cross" pattern – the 50-day Simple Moving Average crossed the 200-day SMA to the downside, a bearish development.
Here is the updated XAU/USD chart:
It is essential to note that gold is on the back foot despite increases in other metals such as copper and iron. Concerns about inflation have yet to impact the precious metals price to the upside. The S&P 500 is also falling.
Gold Price Forecast 2021: XAU/USD looks to build on 2020 gains with central banks staying dovish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
