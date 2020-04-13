Breaking: Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,708, adding 1.5% on a daily basis.
The risk-averse market environment as reflected by sharp declines in major equity indexes in the US allows gold to find demand as a safer alternative. At the moment, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 2.3% on the day and the S&P 500 is losing 2.1%.
The lack of fresh developments pointing out to a convincing slowdown in coronavirus infections and fatalities globally seems to be keeping investors away from risk-sensitive assets at the start of the week.
Meanwhile, the greenback is staying relatively resilient against its major rivals to keep the pair's gains limited for the time being.
The EUR/USD pair eases toward 1.0900, undermined by the poor performance of US equities after the long weekend. Oil production cut’s agreement reached on Sunday failed to impress.
GBP/USD is trading around the 1.2500 figure, as the dollar eases in thin holiday’s trading. UK PM Johnson left the hospital and continues to recover in Chequers. Chancellor Sunak warned GDP can fall 25% to 30% in the upcoming months.
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
Prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are now losing the grip and recedes to the $23.00 neighbourhood per barrel following the initial move to the $24.50 region.