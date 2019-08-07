Breaking: Gold breaks above $1,500 – highest in over six years

The price of Gold (XAU/USD) has jumped above the round level of $1,500, extending its gains. The rush to the yellow metal coincides with a slump in stock markets and a rush to safe-haven assets such as bonds. The benchmark US 10-year yield has reached 1.60%, the lowest since October 2016.

Gold has hit a high level of $1,510.12 at the time of writing. Resistance may await at $1,600 which was a high point in April 2013. Support awaits at $1,1,450 which has capped XAU/USD in recent days.

The broader background is the intensifying trade spat between the US and China. The world's largest economies have been clashing around trade, technology, and also currencies with the devaluation of the yuan. Moreover, central banks – including the Federal Reserve – are loosening monetary policy. When yields on short term deposits and long term bonds fall, gold becomes more attractive.

Here is the XAU/USD daily chart: