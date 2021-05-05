General Motors (GM) reported Q1 2021 earnings before the market on Wednesday. Earnings per share (EPS) blew estimates out of the water, coming in at $2.03 versus $1.04 expected. Revenue slightly missed at $32.5 billion versus the $32.67 estimate.
General Motors also said its guidance for the full year 2021 will be at the higher end of estimates.
General Motors (GM) stock forecast
GM shares are trading 2.8% high in the premarket at $56.92.
