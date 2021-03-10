General Electric (GE) and AerCap Holdings NV are to combine GE's Aviation Service (GECAS) with AerCap. GE says it will reduce debt by $30 billion after the closure of the deal, using existing cash and cash from the deal according to Reuters, citing Busines Wire.

GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “Today marks GE’s transformation to a more focused, simpler, and stronger industrial company. Coupled with our continuing efforts to strengthen GE's performance, operations, and culture, this deal brings GE closer to our future—delivering value for the long term and leading the energy transition, precision health, and the future of flight.”

Culp continued, “AerCap is the right partner for our exceptional GECAS team. Bringing these complementary franchises together will deliver strategic and financial value for both companies and their stakeholders. We’re creating an industry-leading aviation lessor with expertise, scale and reach to better serve customers around the world, while GE gains both cash and a meaningful stake in the stronger combined company, with flexibility to monetize as the aviation industry recovers.”

Culp concluded, “This is the right time to further accelerate our transformation. This action will enable us to significantly de-risk GE and continue on our path to being a well-capitalized company. Building on our multi-year efforts to solidify our financial position, we expect to use the proceeds to further reduce debt for a total reduction of more than $70 billion since the end of 2018.”

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said, “We are excited about this opportunity to bring together two leaders in aviation leasing. AerCap and GECAS both have industry-leading teams, attractive portfolios, diversified customer bases, and order books of the most in-demand new technology assets. This combination will enhance our ability to provide innovative and attractive solutions for our customers and will strengthen our cash flows, earnings, and profitability. This business combination will also strengthen our longstanding partnership with GE Aviation, which we look forward to working with closely in the future.”

Market reaction

Shares in GE are trading at $14.37 in Wednesday's pre-market, a gain of 2.6%.

