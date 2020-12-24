Breaking: GBP/USD tops 1.36 as UK Parliament reportedly said to approve Brexit deal on Dec 30

GBP/USD is cruising higher and briefly tops 1.3600 as the UK Parliament is reportedly said to approve the Brexit deal on December 30, per Sky News.

“Joe Pike, Political Correspondent at Sky News, tweeted: Two senior parliamentary sources suggest 30th Dec (next Weds) remains most likely day for Parliament to meet and approve any Brexit deal.”

Markets are eagerly awaiting official confirmation on a potential Brexit breakthrough, as an in-principle agreement on fisheries seems to have reached.

Although discussions are still underway, with an additional call between the UK PM Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen expected before both sides seal in a deal.

GBP/USD: 15-minutes chart

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3599, up 0.82% on the day.