The European Union's (EU) Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that two conditions remain unresolved in the Brexit trade negotiations, as the talks are extended past a Sunday deadline.

Sounding a bit more optimistic, Barnier said that the negotiators will give every chance to reaching a deal while reminding that the sticking points continue to persist.

Barnier’s further comments to EU envoys

“The UK-EU still split on state aid.”

“The UK is backtracking on fisheries.”

“See limited progress in UK trade negotiations on enforcement mechanisms.”

His comments acknowledge that progress is seemingly made on one of the three key differences, including the fisheries, governance and level-playing field.

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP/USD pair got an additional boost from the above comments, closing in on the 1.3400 level, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.

The cable witnessed about a 150-pips bullish opening gap on Monday, thanks to the UK-EU trade deal talks deadline extended past Sunday.

GBP/USD: 15-minutes chart