Boris Johnson's brother Jo resigns from government and parliament, hinting the PM is not acting in the national interest.

GBP/USD is trading at the highest since July. It is nearly 400 pips off the lows seen earlier this week. The pound has been rising as opposition parties managed to pass a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit.

On its way up, pound/dollar topped the August high of 1.2310 which now turns into a line of support. Resistance awaits at 1.2380, 1.2420, and 1.2520.

more to come