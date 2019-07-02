Breaking: GBP/USD slumps to 2-week lows below 1.26 on Carney's cautious tone

The GBP/USD pair came under a renewed pressure in the last minutes and lost nearly 50 pips to touch its lowest level since June 19 at 1.2583 as Bank of England Governor Carney's cautious remarks on the economic and policy outlook weighed on the British pound. The EUR/GBP pair also gained traction and was last up 0.45% on the day at 0.8970.

“Monetary policy must address the consequences of such uncertainty for the behaviour of businesses, households and financial markets,” Carney said in a prepared speech on Tuesday. "In some jurisdictions, the impact of uncertainty may warrant a near-term policy response as insurance to maintain the expansion."