Breaking: GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 as details of UK's Internal Market Bill emerge

The British pound came under a renewed selling pressure and the GBP/USD pair slumped to its lowest level since late July at 1.2893. As of writing, the GBP/USD was down 0.67% on the day at 1.2900.

The UK's Internal Market Bill showed that the British government acknowledges that some powers conferred by the legislation might be inconsistent with international law. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the bill is designed to protect against irrational interpretations of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Commenting on this development, "I will call for an extraordinary Joint Committee on the Withdrawal Agreement to be held as soon as possible so that our UK partners elaborate and respond to our strong concerns on the bill," European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said, as reported by Reuters. Sefcovic further reiterated that they made it clear to the UK that the withdrawal deal was not open for renegotiation.

Reflecting the broad-based GBP weakness, the EUR/GBP pair jumped to a fresh six-week high and was last seen gaining 0.63% at 0.9128.