Breaking: GBP/USD falls below 1.23, lowest in two weeks amid souring mood

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23, the lowest since April 7. The currency pair is down over 100 pips and some 1% on the day and the daily range is 150 pips.

The US dollar is gaining ground across the board amid a souring mood related to coronavirus. The crash of oil prices has weighed on stocks and boosted the safe-haven dollar.

In the UK, while coronavirus figures have been encouraging on Monday, total UK deaths paint a bleaker picture of the human toll from the disease. Moreover, the government will likely extend the lockdown beyond early May. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing growing criticism about handling the crisis.

The pound/dollar four-hour chart is showing that downside momentum has picked up and GBP/USD dropped below the 200 Simple Moving Average. Some support awaits at 1.2280 and the next noteworthy cushion is only at 1.2165. The resistance is at 1.22380.