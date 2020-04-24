Breaking: GBP/USD drops towards 1.2300 after monthly UK Retail Sales miss estimates with -5.1% in March

The UK Retail Sales came in at -5.1% MoM in March.

Core Retail Sales for the UK dropped 3.7% MoM in March.

The cable heads towards 1.2300 on the downbeat UK Retail Sales data.

The UK retail sales came in at -5.1% over the month in March vs. -4.0% expected and -0.3% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at -3.7% MoM vs. -3.5% expected and -0.5% previous.

On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales stood at -5.8% in March versus -4.7% expected and 0.0% prior while the core retail sales also fell 4.1% in the reported month versus -4.7% expectations and +0.5% previous.

Main points (via ONS)

“In March 2020, clothing store sales saw a sharp fall when compared with the previous month, at negative 34.8%.

Food stores and non-store retailing were the only sectors to show growth in the monthly volume series in March 2020, with food stores seeing the strongest growth on record, at 10.4%.

In the three months to March 2020, retail sales volume fell by 1.6% when compared with the previous three months, with strong declines in non-food stores and fuel.

Online sales as a proportion of all retailing reached a record high of 22.3% in March 2020 as consumers switched to online purchasing following the pandemic.”

FX implications

The pound runs through fresh offers on the downbeat UK Retail Sales data, with GBP/USD refreshing lows near 1.2325, down 0.12% on the day.