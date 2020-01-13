UK GDP arrives at -0.3% MoM in Nov vs. 0.0% expected.

GBP/USD crashes below 1.3000 on downbeat data.

The UK GDP monthly release showed that the UK economy showed contraction in November, arriving at -0.3% versus 0% expected and 0% previous.

Meanwhile, Index of services (November) arrived at +0.1% 3M/3M vs. +0.2% expected and +0.2% last.

The Cable dropped nearly 30-pips on downbeat UK growth numbers, looking to test the 1.2950 support area.

About UK GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).