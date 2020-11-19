Breaking: GBP/USD drops over 30 pips on no-deal Brexit noise

EU leaders press for own no-deal Brexit plans, The Times has reported.

The Netherlands, France, Belgium and other frontline countries are concerned that businesses and fishing communities will be hit by economic disruption without EU contingency measures to cushion the blow of no-deal. 'We must now come up with contingency measures. January 1, 2021 is getting close; we need a safety net, a senior EU diplomat said. Europe's leaders will demand today that the European Commission publish no-deal plans amid fears that Brexit negotiations are dragging on without businesses knowing what they need to prepare for in the worst scenario. Several European Union governments are growing frustrated that deadlines for trade, security and fishing talks are slipping, leaving little time to get ready if the negotiations fail to reach agreement.

GBP/USD 15-min chart

Meanwhile, the news had already been out hours ago, as reported by the Telegraph, ''Brexit talks in 'final push' as EU capitals call for launch of no deal plans.''

Also, before then, it was reported that Brussels will turn to no-deal Brexit 'within days' in angry response to UK talks, as reported by The Express.

A diplomatic source said: “You can expect some strong words from leaders that the EU will be within days of operating in a no-deal scenario and the Commission has been tasked to activate contingency planning.”

The Express wrote, ''Brussels sources have warned they have little hope for a deal if a significant breakthrough isn’t made by Saturday at the latest.

Mr Barnier is set to tell EU ambassadors on Friday whether he believes a deal with Britain is possible.

If the Frenchman delivers a positive message he could be given more time by European capitals to clinch an agreement.''

Meanwhile, the dollar is raging higher, up some 0.20% on the session in the DXY.