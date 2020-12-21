Breaking: GBP/USD crashes 250 pips on new covid strain panic

The new COVID-19 strain raging in London has prompted travel bans from most of Europe. France went further with a ban on freights, causing disruptions to supply chains ahead of Christmas. The virus mutation is spreading faster than previous vresious, as much as 70% more transmissable.

GBP/USD has tumbled down some 250 pips on Monday, trading hitting a low of 1.3265 after closing at 1.3521 on Friday.

-- more to come